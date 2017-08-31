Check out: Ranbir Kapoor’s playful moments with niece Samara during Kapoor family dinner is adorable!

Ranbir Kapoor may be busy with his professional life but loves to spend time with his family especially his adorable five-year-old niece, Samara Sahni. The actor was photographed outside a Yauatcha restaurant in Mumbai along with his parents Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his adorable five-year-old niece Samara on Wednesday night.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt paired with ripped jeans and a denim jacket, Ranbir Kapoor looked stylish during his dinner date with his family. The Kapoor family happily posed for the shutterbugs together. But, what caught everyone’s attention was Ranbir’s playful moments with his niece Samara. He was playfully covering Samara’s face to annoy her as she laughed out during these adorable moments. The kid looked cute a pink frock as she posed for the cameras like a professional.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt biopic. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. It is scheduled for 2018 release.