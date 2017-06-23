BO update: Salman Khan’s Tubelight registers 25-30% occupancy in morning shows

The much talked about, keenly anticipated and greatly hyped Salman Khan starrer TUBELIGHT finally hit screens today. Directed by Kabir Khan the film which also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu that released across a total of 5550 screens worldwide (4350 domestic + 1200 overseas), is based on a story revolving around the 1962 Indo-China war. But will the film that features Salman Khan playing a role similar to what he earlier did in BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN manage to woo the audience and work at the box office is the question.
Advance reports suggest that TUBELIGHT has opened to approximately 25-30% occupancy rate during morning shows. However, considering that it is a working day and the pre-Eid period this figure comes across as a rather decent opening. Simultaneously, TUBELIGHT that enjoys a solo release this weekend has the added advantage of decent advance booking rate that will ensure the film a good opening weekend.
On the whole, though TUBELIGHT is expected to enjoy a bountiful opening weekend, the mixed to negative reviews for the film from critics are bound to affect footfalls in theatres. However, with the audience passing the final verdict, patronage for the film is expected to escalate over evening and night shows.