Box Office: Worldwide collections and day wise break up of Baadshaho

On Friday, we saw the release of the Milan Luthria directed multi starrer Baadshaho. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal the film promises to be a massy entertainer.
In this special report we take a look at the worldwide collections of the film Baadshaho, which released across 3242 screens (domestic 2800 + overseas 442) while breaking the same into day wise collections.
DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA
Day 1 (Fri) – 12.03 Cr.
TOTAL (NETT) – 12.03 Cr.
TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 16.71 Cr.
WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS
India – 16.71 Cr. – (As of 01-Sep-17)
United Arab Emirates / G.C.C. – 1.04 Cr. – (As of 01-Sep-17)
Australia – 0.06 Cr. – (As of 01-Sep-17)
New Zealand – 0.07 Cr. – (As of 01-Sep-17)
TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 17.88 Cr.
NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.
Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).