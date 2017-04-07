Box Office: Understanding the Economics of Phillauri and the profit it will generate for the makers

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Phillauri (12)

The Anushka SharmaDiljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri released on March 24, to an average response from the audience. But over the opening weekend the film’s business witnessed considerable growth ending with Rs. 15.25 cr.

In this special report we take a look at the box office profitability of the film for its makers. Made on a budget of Rs. 21 cr (CoP Rs. 13 cr + P&A Rs. 8 cr) the film has managed to rake in Rs. 25.78 cr at the domestic box office. Coupled with this the makers of the film earned a further Rs. 12 cr from the sale of the satellite and music rights of Phillauri. With this, the makers of the film Fox Star Studio and Anushka Sharma (who co-produced the film) stand to make Rs. 7.31 cr as profit with a 34.79% rate of return on investment (ROI).

However, since Phillauri continues to run in theatres, especially in the northern belt where Diljit is a pretty prominent star, the overall profit the makers of the film are expected to make is estimated to be around Rs. 10 cr

Economics of Phillauri

Cost of Production – 13 Cr.

Cost of Marketing (P&A) – 8 Cr.

TOTAL COST21 Cr.

India Theatrical Box Office – 25.78 Cr. (At the close of second weekend)

Distributor’s share (A) – 11.60 Cr.

Overseas Theatrical  Box Office – 11.76 Cr. (At the close of second weekend)

Distributor’s share (B) – 4.70 Cr.

Satellite, Music, Digital and Ancillary Rights (C) – 12 Cr.

TOTAL RECOVERIES (A+B+C)28.31 Cr.

PROFIT7.31 Cr.

RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI)34.79%

Disclaimer:
The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Aamir Khan refuses to release Dangal in Pakistan without National Anthem

BREAKING: Aamir Khan refuses to release…

Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for Padmavati in Mumbai

REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for…

Kunal Kapoor invited by Bill Gates Foundation for a summit

WOW! Kunal Kapoor invited by Bill Gates…

Richa Chadda to feature in an Italian book

REVEALED: Richa Chadda to feature in an…

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff to start shooting in Kashmir…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification