Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 1:45 PM IST

Box Office: Tubelight has a decent weekend, all eyes on big Eid holiday today

By Joginder Tuteja
Tubelight (29)

It hasn’t quite been a rip roaring weekend that one expected from Tubelight despite controlled expectations. Even though it is understandable that the film was never meant to be a euphoric outing for the audience, at least Rs. 80-90 crore were expected over the weekend before the big Eid holiday. However, the Salman Khan starrer has now settled for a (relatively) modest Rs. 64.77 crore after its first three days. The film didn’t grow much from Friday to Saturday, though on Sunday it was still better at Rs. 22.45 crore. Still that big jump that would have propelled its fortune was not really evident.

If one compares the film with the first three days of last 10 Salman Khan starrers since the release of Dabangg, the Kabir Khan affair doesn’t find an inclusion in the Top-5:

Sultan [2016] – Rs. 105.53 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan [2015] – Rs. 102.6 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [2015] – Rs. 101.47 crore

Bodyguard [2011] – Rs. 88.75 crore

Kick [2014] – Rs. 83.85 crore

Tubelight [2017] – Rs. 64.77 crore

Dabangg 2 [2012] – Rs. 65 crore

Ek Tha Tiger [2012] – Rs. 60.42 crore

Jai Ho [2014] – Rs. 59.93 crore

Dabangg [2010] – Rs. 49 crore

Ready [2011] – Rs. 40.65 crore

The film is way below even Kick though some distance would be covered today, considering the fact that a major segment of audience is expected to throng theatres due to Eid festivities. That said, one also needs to be cognizant of the fact that the word of mouth is already out and that is bound to reach the ears of hard-core Salman Khan fans as well.

Today is indeed going to be a special day for Tubelight and all associated with it!

