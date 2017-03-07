Box Office: Rangoon grosses 38 crores at the worldwide box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rangoon grosses 38 crores at the worldwide box office

The Vishal Bhardwaj directed film Rangoon starring Saif Ali KhanShahid Kapoor and Kangna Ranaut released on Friday 24th February 2017. After opening to a less than desirable start at the box office, Rangoon that received rather mixed reviews has had a tough time over the weekend.

In fact, set in the Second World War period, the film’s rather dated and dark theme didn’t settle well with the audience. Apart from this the low key promotions surrounding Rangoon and the lacklustre music save for a couple of tracks greatly dented the film’s box office prospects.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Rangoon. According to reports, Rangoon has crossed Rs. 38 crores at the worldwide box office as of March 5, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 27.01 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 11.04 cr.

Rangoon box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 27.01 cr. [19.45 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 11.04 cr. [1.65 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 38.05 cr.

