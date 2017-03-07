Box Office: Rangoon Day 12 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rangoon Day 12 in overseas

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.

In the overseas markets, it has collected approx. 1.65 mil. USD at the close of the second weekend.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 12 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
872 USD [Rs. 58,105] from 8 screens

New Zealand box office
340 USD [Rs. 22,656] from 4 screens

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Shabana Azmi to sing for Nandita Das’ Manto news

Shabana Azmi to sing for Nandita Das’ Manto

Nikhil Uzgare

“Rock music doesn’t pay your…

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu accused of unprofessional…

Alia Bhatt records a ‘selfie’ song in her voice

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt records a ‘selfie’ song in…

Lion actor Sunny Pawar to share screen space with Demi Moore and Richa Chadda in Love Sonia

Lion actor Sunny Pawar to share screen space…

Sanjay Dutt to sign Torbaz based on suicide bombers

Sanjay Dutt to commence work on Torbaz after…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification