Box Office: Raees crosses 3.4 mil. USD [22.72 cr.] at the North America box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Raees (36)

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.

Raees has grossed approx. 3.4 mil. USD [22.72 cr.] at the end of Day 17 (Friday) at the North America box office.

The breakup is as follows

U.S.A box office
26,62,488 USD [Rs. 17.79 cr.]

Canada box office
767,339 USD [Rs. 5.12 cr.]

Tags: , ,

You might also like

mahesh-bhatt__865645

Mahesh Bhatt advices not to watch this film

Manto

Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Nandita…

Shoojit Sircar

SHOCKING: Shoojit Sircar to rename his film…

SK

Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding on hold for…

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan being trained by two chefs for…

Four of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films to be screened

Four of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films to be…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification