Box Office: Raees crosses 3.4 mil. USD [22.72 cr.] at the North America box office

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.
Raees has grossed approx. 3.4 mil. USD [22.72 cr.] at the end of Day 17 (Friday) at the North America box office.
The breakup is as follows
U.S.A box office
26,62,488 USD [Rs. 17.79 cr.]
Canada box office
767,339 USD [Rs. 5.12 cr.]