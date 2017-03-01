Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 6.61 mil. AED [12.03 cr.] at the U.A.E/G.C.C box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Jolly LLB 2 grosses 6.61 mil. AED [12.03 cr.] at the U.A.EG.C.C box office

The Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 has been having a good run at the box office since its release on 10th February 2017 . Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film which is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB has not only managed to impress the critics but the audience as well. In fact, even in the overseas markets the film has been doing brisk business at the box office.

According to reports Jolly LLB 2 has been doing equally well in the UAE/GCC territory as well collecting approximately 6.61 mil. AED [Rs. 12.03 crores] till date.

The movie had collected approx. 3.21 mil. AED [Rs. 5.86 crores] in its opening weekend at the U.A.E/G.C.C box office.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Logan star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan could take over Wolverine

Logan star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan…

Disha Patani to endorse Pond’s news

Disha Patani to endorse Pond’s?

Ashmith Kunder to make his debut news

Ashmith Kunder to make his debut as an actor

shekhar-suman

Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet about ‘one…

Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan to star in Prabhu Deva’s…

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s father Veerapa Shetty passes…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification