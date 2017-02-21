Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 12 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Jolly LLB 2 Day 12 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 2.73 mil. USD [Rs. 18.27 cr.] in its opening weekend in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 12 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
6,562 USD [Rs. 4.39 lacs] from 17 screens

New Zealand box office
2,706 USD [Rs. 1.81 lacs] from 10 screens

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Prawaal Raman to make a biopic on Naela Quadri Baloch news

Prawaal Raman to make a biopic on Naela…

Lucknow Central

OMG! Farhan Akhtar spends two nights on…

Rangoon (28)

Team Rangoon to organize a special screening…

Machine

Mohra’s hit track ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast…

news3

This Bollywood actress’s passport plea…

John Abraham

John Abraham to be the chief guest for a…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification