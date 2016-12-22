Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal Day 1 in overseas

The much awaited and talked about Aamir Khan starrer Dangal released this week. But the film featuring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh making their debut released a day earlier in the overseas markets. Based on the life of wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal released across 1000 screens in overseas from which the North American, UAE/ GCC, UK and Australia circuits saw the widest release.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Dangal on Day 1.
Australia box office
4,196 USD [Rs. 19.87 lacs] from 27 screens
New Zealand box office
19,341 USD [Rs. 2.85 lacs] from 1 screen
Meanwhile, Dangal has collected approx. 325k USD [Rs. 2.21 cr] at the North America box office on Wednesday night preview shows. With such phenomenal numbers on its preview screenings alone, the film is expected to perform even better as the Christmas holiday weekend comes closer.
Collections from Wednesday Night Preview Shows
U.S.A box office
282,280 USD [Rs. 1.91 crores] from 279 screens
Canada box office
42,816 USD [Rs. 29.08 lacs] from 23 screens