Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal completes 50 days running; collects 1.02 cr. in week 7

The last big ticket Bollywood release of 2016, Dangal starring Aamir Khan that hit screens on December 23 has had an unstoppable run at the box office. After setting new collection records, the film has now completed 50 days running in theatres across the country.
If that wasn’t all, the Nitesh Tiwari directed film, has become not just one of the biggest money spinners of 2016, but also one of the highest grossing films till date. Collecting Rs. 1.02 cr more in its seventh week at the domestic box office, the total collections of Dangal now stands at Rs. 386.68 cr (Nett) at the close of 50 days.
Released across 4300 screens in India, Dangal that managed to break into the Rs. 100 cr club within three days of its release has now firmly emerged as the highest grossing film in India. Surpassing previous releases like PK that had collected Rs. 340.8 cr, Bajrangi Bhaijaan that collected Rs. 320.34 cr and Sultan that collected Rs. 300.45. If that wasn’t all, with Dangal, Aamir Khan has now established new box office benchmarks in terms of box office collections.