Fans did the scouting this time. Earlier this year, viewers spotted actor Yash reaching for a Philips trimmer in a behind-the-scenes clip, and the moment quickly snowballed into a talking point across social media.

Yash becomes Philips India’s grooming brand ambassador ahead of Toxic release

Philips India has now made that viral moment official, naming Yash as brand ambassador for its men’s grooming portfolio. The company has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Trimmers Ka Baap’, built around the actor.

Philips has also come on board as the official grooming partner for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, the film starring Yash that is set for a worldwide release on August 26, 2026. According to Telegraph Online, the tie-up links his on-screen persona to his off-screen grooming choices.

Yash said, “I’ve trusted Philips with my grooming for years, long before this partnership was even a conversation. So, this felt like the next step with a brand I already believe in. Grooming is part of everyday life and having products that deliver consistency and performance matters to me, and that’s what I value about Philips.”

The campaign centres on the Philips All-in-One Trimmer with BeardSense Technology, which reads beard density 125 times a second and adjusts its power as it moves across both dense and fine hair, aiming for a consistently even trim.

Smit Shukla, Zone Business Leader, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said the partnership grew out of genuine trust. He said, “The best partnerships are often the most authentic ones. When fans organically discovered Yash using a Philips trimmer, it reinforced the trust consumers have placed in Philips over the years. As one of India’s most loved style icons, Yash perfectly embodies confidence, individuality and excellence in grooming.”

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media, cinema, OTT, outdoor advertising, retail and experiential touchpoints in the coming weeks, tying together entertainment and grooming under one storytelling push.

Also Read : Toxic trailer launch: Yash praises his co-stars: “All these lovely talented people have kept their EGOS aside to put an Indian film on a GLOBAL platform”; HITS back at those who doubt him: “I see it as their STUPIDITY”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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