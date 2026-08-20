Vijay Deverakonda gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into his family time after rain disrupted his shooting schedule. The actor took to social media to share a candid photograph from a relaxed afternoon at home, revealing that he made the most of the unexpected break by taking a nap in a place that holds special childhood memories. He also gave his wife, actress Rashmika Mandanna, credit for capturing the adorable moment.

Vijay Deverakonda shares adorable nap-time moment with parents, gives special pc to Rashmika Mandanna: “Recovery- 1000%”

In the picture, Vijay can be seen resting comfortably between his parents while wearing a blue T-shirt. Looking completely at ease, the actor appeared to be enjoying a peaceful afternoon with his family. Sharing the photograph, Vijay wrote, “Rains Canceled shoots- You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid. Recovery- 1000%, while giving photo credit to Rashmika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The post quickly won over Vijay's fans, who filled the comments section with affectionate reactions. One fan highlighted Rashmika's contribution by writing, "Pic credits to our cute Rashmika." Another described the moment as a "Such a sweet family," while a third fan humorously drew attention to the photo credit, writing, "PC is highlighted."

Meanwhile, Rashmika has also been sharing glimpses of her life at home as she takes time to recover from her hip injury. The actress recently opened up about how unusual it feels for her to spend an extended period at home, given her normally hectic routine.

Reflecting on the experience, Rashmika wrote, "My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long." She also spoke about how slowing down can initially feel frightening for someone accustomed to constantly staying busy.

“It's amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ - the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary..” she wrote. Calling it a possible lesson in life, she added, "maybe that’s what is life."

Rashmika also expressed gratitude for the affection, positivity, prayers and support she has received during her recovery, concluding, “Being engulfed in so much love and surrounded with so much positivity prayers and gratitude.”

Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda turns fierce warrior in new Ranabaali Independence Day poster

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