On the occasion of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday, team Varanasi unveiled two stills from the highly anticipated epic, offering the world its first glimpse of Rudhra in his element.

Varanasi makers celebrate Rudhra aka Mahesh Babu’s birthday with stills from Africa shoot, watch

The first still captures Rudhra at rest on a bamboo raft, surrounded by a dense jungle, effortlessly cool, magnetic and carrying the quiet intensity that defines his character. The second transports us to the sweeping plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where Rudhra stands amidst giraffes and wildebeest looking back with an unmistakable sense of command.

Together, the two stills offer a glimpse into the soul of Varanasi, a globe-trotting, century-spanning epic where one man’s extraordinary journey takes him from the sacred waters of India to the wildest corners of the earth.

Director SS Rajamouli said, “Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath. These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varanasi (@varanasimovie)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, with music by MM Keeravani, Varanasi is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business and is set to release worldwide on April 7, 2027, in IMAX.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gets birthday surprise as new Varanasi photos unveil fresh look from SS Rajamouli film

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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