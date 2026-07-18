The entire team of Varanasi including filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu drop in their birthday wishes along with the photos wishing the actress on this occasion.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on July 18 with a special treat for fans as fresh photos from her highly anticipated film Varanasi were unveiled online. The actress, who is set to make her return to Indian cinema after nearly seven years, has already generated immense buzz with her collaboration with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Now, newly released images have offered audiences another glimpse into her intriguing character, Mandakini.

Priyanka Chopra gets birthday surprise as new Varanasi photos unveil fresh look from SS Rajamouli film

Taking to social media on this special occasion, makers of Varanasi have unveield a set of two images of the leading lady - Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Along with the photos, team Varanasi wrote, “TEAM #Varanasi wishes their "MANDAKINI" aka @priyankachopra a very Happy Birthday and many more adventures beyond the horizon.”

Meanwhile, the actress received wishes from the entire team of the film. S.S. Rajamouli wished Priyanka, writing, “Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi”. Mahesh Babu shared the same images with a birthday wish, “Happy Birthday to the one and only "Mandakini" Have the most amazing year ahead PC... Sending you lots of love and wishing you happiness always!!! #VARANASI @priyankachopra.”

Coming to the photos shared by these posts, they reveal two distinctly different looks of Priyanka from the upcoming action-adventure spectacle. The first image showcases the actress in a striking black ensemble featuring a corset-style sheer outfit. Sporting a messy bun and dramatic charcoal eye makeup, Priyanka exudes intensity and confidence, hinting at a powerful and possibly action-driven aspect of her character.

In contrast, the second image presents a much more relaxed and contemporary avatar. Priyanka is seen dressed in denim jeans paired with a white tank crop top and a beige shirt worn as a shrug. She completes the look with casual footwear, a wristwatch, and a high bun, creating a breezy and effortless appearance. The contrasting visuals have sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to understand how these different looks fit into the narrative of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Reports suggest that Priyanka’s black outfit may be part of a song sequence. However, no official details regarding the context of the photographs or the scenes they belong to have been revealed. Interestingly, earlier in the day, the exclusive photographs were initially unveield by Entertainment Weekly.

Speculation about Varanasi has been steadily growing ever since Priyanka’s character poster was unveiled last year. The poster featured the actress in an action-packed avatar dressed in a yellow saree, introducing audiences to Mandakini and hinting at her significant role in the story.

Expected to be a globetrotting action-adventure drama, Varanasi is being mounted on a grand scale and is slated for release in multiple international languages. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and is expected to feature music composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani.

The project marks Priyanka Chopra’s first collaboration with Rajamouli and her much-awaited return to Indian cinema. It will also mark Mahesh Babu’s return to the big screen three years after Guntur Kaaram (2024). With anticipation continuing to soar, Varanasi is currently expected to arrive in cinemas in April 2027.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at grand action sequences in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi; says, “I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it”

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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