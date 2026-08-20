The actor’s picture with an Apollo Hospitals doctor has prompted questions about his health, although no injury or medical procedure has been officially confirmed.

A recent photograph of Prabhas with orthopaedic surgeon Dr KJ Reddy has sparked concern among the actor’s fans on social media. The picture was shared by Dr Reddy, an orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon associated with Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, along with a note about his experience of knowing and caring for the actor.

Prabhas posing in a photo with Orthopaedic surgeon Dr KJ Reddy sparks concern among fans

In his post, Dr Reddy spoke about Prabhas’ personality and his association with the actor. He wrote, “Some people inspire you through their success, while others leave a lasting impression through their humility. It has been a pleasure knowing Prabhas and being entrusted with taking care of his health. Despite his immense success, he remains remarkably down-to-earth, warm and gracious. His positive attitude and wonderful nature make him truly special. Wishing him continued success, good health and happiness always.”

While the doctor’s post does not specify that Prabhas has suffered a fresh injury or undergone any particular medical procedure, the reference to taking care of the actor’s health has led to speculation among fans. Several social media users have expressed concern and questioned whether the actor is currently dealing with an injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.KJ Reddy | Orthopaedic Surgeon (@kj.reddy.orthopedics)



The speculation comes against the backdrop of Prabhas’ previously reported physical injuries during his film career. Reports have noted that the actor has dealt with knee-related issues and undergone surgeries in the past. He was also reportedly injured while shooting earlier this year.

Prabhas is currently associated with multiple projects, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi. He is also set to return for the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

The actor’s packed professional schedule has added to the curiosity surrounding the photograph, with fans commenting on the doctor’s post and wishing Prabhas good health. Others have thanked Dr Reddy for taking care of the actor.

At present, there has been no official confirmation from Prabhas, his team or Apollo Hospitals regarding a new injury, surgery or specific health issue. Therefore, the concerns circulating online remain speculation based on the photograph and the doctor’s accompanying message.

For now, fans continue to await further information as Prabhas balances work on his upcoming films.

Also Read: Makers of Prabhas’ Fauzi drop new poster to pay tribute to soldiers and freedom fighters on 80th Independence Day

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