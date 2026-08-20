Jagamae Sangeetham will premiere in Telugu with English subtitles and Tamil dubs across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 4.

Prime Video has announced September 4 as the worldwide premiere date for its upcoming Telugu Prime Original series, Jagamae Sangeetham. Inspired by Prime Video’s Hindi Original series Bandish Bandits, the musical drama is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela.

Jagamae Sangeetham starring Prakash Raj, Madhubala and Meka Srikanth to premiere worldwide on Prime Video on September 4

The series is written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and A.R. Prabhav, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekar. The music plays a central role in the series, blending elements of Carnatic music with a contemporary sound.

The series features an ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty. The cast also includes Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles. Jagamae Sangeetham will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu with English subtitles and Tamil dubs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Set against the backdrop of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, the heir to his grandfather Shastri’s musical legacy. As he deals with family tensions, tradition, and long-held secrets, Balu is forced to confront old rivalries that threaten his family’s heritage. He must decide whether to preserve the legacy he has inherited or find his own identity as an artist.

Music forms the core of the story. While the narrative is rooted in the Carnatic tradition that Shastri has dedicated his life to, Balu gradually explores a musical world beyond its traditional boundaries. Songs become a means for the family to express emotions such as devotion, resentment, longing, and other feelings that are difficult to communicate through words.

"Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India. “At its heart, the series asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage it takes to chart your own path. Under Palnati Surya Pratap's distinctive creative vision, supported by Sushmita Konidela's passionate production, and elevated by Vishal Chandrasekar's soul-stirring music, the series delivers an experience that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable."

“From the outset, our vision for Jagamae Sangeetham was to tell a story where music is not merely part of the world but becomes the emotional language through which a family expresses what it cannot always put into words: love, conflict, longing, pride, hope, and ultimately healing,” said producer Sushmita Konidela. “While the series is deeply rooted in the world of Carnatic music, its themes of legacy, belonging, and finding your own voice are universal. Bringing together such an exceptional cast and creative team has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and we invite audiences across India and the world to step into the world of Jagamae Sangeetham and experience it for themselves on Prime Video.”

Also Read : Prakash Raj on his name being deleted from voter list amid SIR; says, “Game on”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.