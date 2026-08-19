Netflix has announced an expanded South Indian film slate for the remainder of 2026, with the streaming platform set to release an average of one new film every week across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. The announcement comes after what the platform describes as a strong first half of the year, with several South Indian titles finding audiences both in India and overseas.

Netflix announces biggest South Indian slate of 2026, plans new Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films every week

The upcoming slate will feature a mix of theatrical films and Netflix Originals, covering different genres and storytelling styles. According to Netflix, the lineup is part of its broader focus on expanding its catalogue of South Indian-language content and bringing culturally rooted stories to a global audience.

In the first half of 2026, titles including Youth, With Love, Blast and Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam were part of the platform’s South Indian offering. Netflix also highlighted Made In Korea, which became the first South Indian title to reach the No. 1 position on its Global Non-English Films list. The film also entered the Top 10 in 54 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa.

Following the international reception to Made in Korea, lead actress Priyanka Mohan was appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism. Netflix cited the development as an example of how regional Indian stories can create cultural connections beyond their country of origin.

The next title on the slate is Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 21. The platform has also listed several theatrical films for its upcoming lineup, including the recently released Ram Charan starrer Peddi, along with Dhanush’s OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram, Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali and Nani’s Paradise, among other titles.

Netflix is also looking to strengthen its South Indian Originals slate. The upcoming content includes films such as Stephen and Takshakudu, as well as series including The Game, described as Netflix’s first Tamil original series, Super Subbu, its first Telugu original series, and Legacy.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, “Bringing audiences a new title from South India every week reflects the depth and variety of Netflix’s programming across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. By working with both established and emerging talent, we are bringing audiences the range of genres they love. What we are seeing is remarkable: these stories are not only succeeding at home but travelling around the world — a testament to the authenticity, craft and originality of storytelling from the region.”

Naveen Yerneni, Co-Founder Mythri Movie Makers, added, "Our partnership with Netflix began with Pushpa 2, a big-ticket spectacle on a massive scale, and the film went on to find renewed love from India and around the globe. With thought partners like Netflix in the market, we're excited to push the creative envelope and deliver not just epic hits like Pushpa, but also story-forward, character-driven films like Dude that have found genuine love with audiences on Netflix. That tells us there's room for both the big spectacle and the intimate story with heart. We don't have to choose one lane — we can keep making the big films Telugu audiences expect, while also backing stories that deserve to be told, knowing that with Netflix, these stories will reach the world."

Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer, AGS Entertainment, said, “At AGS, we’ve always believed in small films with big hearts. That philosophy has kept us going as one of the long-standing production houses in Tamil cinema. What’s changed is finding partners who are willing to back that belief. Netflix stood behind Dragon when it was still just a story. It went on to become a top-five box-office hit and then found an entirely new audience on Netflix. When we wanted to make Blast—a female-led action film with very little precedent in Tamil cinema—Netflix backed that too. And with Love Today, we saw a simple gap: audiences wanted romantic comedies, but very few people were making them. At AGS, we’ve always believed in content-oriented cinema, and in using our films as a platform to introduce and support new actors and technicians in Tamil cinema. Having a partner like Netflix, who shares that willingness to bet on the story and the talent behind it, has helped us continue doing that. For us, it has always been about the story first. Having a partner willing to make that same bet has allowed us to take bigger creative risks, back new voices and talent, and still make the kind of films AGS has always set out to make.”

With the expanded lineup, Netflix is positioning South Indian cinema as a key part of its India content strategy, combining established theatrical titles with regional Originals and aiming to give audiences a steady flow of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films through the rest of the year.

Also Read: Netflix announces Tamil family entertainer Pyaar Prema Kalyanam; Elan makes acting debut with a role-reversal romcom

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