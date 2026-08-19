Prasanth Varma’s next offering from the cinematic universe is set to introduce audiences to a new chapter with Akshaye Khanna in a striking mythological avatar.

Following his appearance in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is set to take on a vastly different role in filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film Mahakali. The makers are expected to unveil the first glimpse of the film on August 24, with a cryptic social media post hinting at the upcoming reveal.

Mahakali: After Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna leaves audiences mesmerized as Shukracharya in this new BTS picture

RKD Studios recently shared a post that read, “24th August - The End Begins”, sparking speculation about the content planned for the date. The announcement is expected to introduce Akshaye Khanna’s character Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras, and offer audiences a first look at the world of Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna is said to have undergone a significant transformation for the role. His appearance as Shukracharya has already generated interest among audiences, with the actor sporting a distinctly different look for the mythological character. The upcoming glimpse is expected to provide a closer look at his portrayal and the visual treatment adopted for the film.

Shukracharya is an important figure in Indian mythology and is traditionally associated with the Asuras as their guru. Given the character’s significance, Akshaye’s portrayal is expected to bring a different dimension to the actor’s recent body of work. The first glimpse will also provide an indication of how Prasanth Varma has approached the character and the larger world of the film.



Mahakali marks the next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) following the success of Hanu-Man. The 2024 superhero film, directed by Varma, introduced audiences to the filmmaker’s larger cinematic vision rooted in Indian mythology and folklore.

The upcoming film is being presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner. Prasanth Varma is credited as the creator of the cinematic universe, while Puja Aparna Kolluru is directing Mahakali.

The film features Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf and several other actors alongside Akshaye Khanna. Mahakali is being mounted as a large-scale cinematic project with elements of Indian Itihasa, mythology and fantasy at its core.

With the first glimpse scheduled to arrive on August 24, audiences will get their first substantial look at Mahakali and Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Shukracharya. The reveal is also expected to offer an early indication of the film’s visual world and its place within Prasanth Varma’s expanding cinematic universe.

Also Read: Rohit Saraf joins Mahakali from the world of Hanu-Man; completes Hyderabad schedule

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