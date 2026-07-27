Netflix has officially announced Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, a new Tamil family entertainer that promises to offer a fresh take on love, marriage and family dynamics. Directed by filmmaker Elan, who also makes his acting debut with the film, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on the streaming platform on August 21.

Netflix announces Tamil family entertainer Pyaar Prema Kalyanam; Elan makes acting debut with a role-reversal romcom

The film revolves around Pavi, played by Saanvee Meghana, a popular influencer who refuses to leave her family home after marriage. Instead, her husband, portrayed by Elan, moves into her house, setting the stage for a series of humorous situations, cultural clashes and emotional moments as the couple navigates an unconventional married life.

Joining the lead pair is an ensemble cast featuring Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, M. S. Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil and Maran. The film also features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said, "The most interesting love stories aren't the ones that follow the rules, they are the ones that dare to rewrite them. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam begins with a wonderfully simple but bold question: what if, after marriage, the groom moved into the bride's home instead? That single idea unfolds into a refreshingly funny, heartfelt and deeply relatable celebration of modern relationships, family and finding the courage to choose your own happily ever after.. Elan has brought a wonderfully fresh creative vision to the film, both as a director and in his acting debut, alongside a phenomenal ensemble cast that brings warmth, humour and authenticity to every moment. Following the strong response to Made in Korea, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Sreenidhi Sagar and the team at Rise East Entertainment, and can't wait for audiences everywhere to discover this joyful family entertainer."

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Producer Sreenidhi Sagar also spoke about the project and its appeal, saying, "Following the incredible response to Made in Korea, which proved that authentic Tamil stories can resonate with audiences around the world, we were looking for another story with that same universal appeal. From the moment we heard this story, we knew it had the perfect blend of heart, humour, and relatability. What makes Pyaar Prema Kalyanam special is the way it explores modern relationship dynamics through a refreshing premise while remaining deeply rooted in family values and Tamil culture. It is a wholesome entertainer. At Rise East Entertainment, we are passionate about backing stories that feel both relevant and universal, and we're thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring this film to audiences across the world on August 21."

With its role-reversal premise, family-centric narrative and comedic treatment, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam aims to present a contemporary take on relationships while remaining rooted in Tamil culture. The film will begin streaming globally on Netflix from August 21.

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