Sometime back, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported about the cuts given to Toxic's Hindi version by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In this article, we'll exclusively focus on the cut list of the original Kannada version of the Yash-starrer.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces intimate scenes by 30% in 7 places in Toxic’s ORIGINAL Kannada version; mutes ‘You want to f**k’ dialogue

To begin with, the makers were asked to insert a disclaimer with voiceover about the nature of the story. The anti-smoking disclaimer message was incorporated in white background and black legible fonts. Similarly, the anti-drug caution was also inserted.

Then, the word 'motherf****r' was replaced in two places in the subtitles. The word 'f**king' was asked to be replaced in as many as 16 places. The sentence 'You want to f**k' was muted.

Now, coming to the visual cuts, the shot of child committing murder and piston pumping scene were reduced. The physical intimacy scenes were reduced by 30% in as many as 7 places. The scene of Raaya (Yash) with a woman on the bed was reduced by 50%. In other words, 33 seconds of violent and sexual scenes were reduced by the CBFC.

And that's not all. The scene of a murder taking place by electric saw and the scene of a character smoking ganja were replaced with ‘appropriate’ shots. A scene of a Christian Father drenched in blood was asked to be reduced. Lastly, the Holy Cross was asked to be removed in the scene where the assassins enter wearing the dress of the Nuns.

Once these changes were made, Toxic’s Kannada version was passed with an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC on August 13. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 194.12 minutes. In other words, Toxic is 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds long.

Meanwhile, there was a belief that Toxic’s dubbed versions have been passed without cuts. However, that’s not entirely the case. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers first got Toxic’s original Kannada version certified and subsequently incorporated the changes suggested by the CBFC in the dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions as well. Since these changes were made before the dubbed versions were submitted for certification, their respective cut lists will not mention them separately. But that doesn’t mean the dubbed versions are free of cuts, especially when it comes to the visual changes.”

Also Read: Toxic Hindi version faces CBFC cuts; abusive dialogue to child muted, drug scene reduced, ‘obscene’ dialogue replaced

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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