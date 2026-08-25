The first glimpse of Mahakali has offered audiences a brief look at Sriya Reddy's character in the upcoming mythological action film. The actor appears as Kali in the glimpse, with her intense screen presence becoming one of the key talking points surrounding the project.

Sriya Reddy trained in Kalaripayattu for over 2 years for Mahakali role

The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and also features Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya. While Khanna's look has generated interest, Sriya Reddy's portrayal of Kali has also drawn attention following the release of the first glimpse.

Sriya Reddy's Preparation For Mahakali

According to a source close to the production, Reddy's role required extensive physical preparation. The actor reportedly trained in Kalaripayattu for over two years to prepare for the action sequences.

Speaking about her performance, the source told Variety India, “After ‘Salaar’ and ‘OG,’ audiences know the intensity Sriya Reddy brings to every role. But Mahakali is something else altogether. While Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya is intriguing, Sriya as Mahakali has truly nailed her performance.”

The source also spoke about the preparation involved in bringing the character to the screen. “She has been training extensively in Kalaripayattu for over a year for her fight sequences. Shriya never fails to surprise, and Mahakali may just take that to another level,” the source said.

Reddy underwent the training in Chennai, with martial artist Akshay Sekhar serving as her trainer. The preparation was aimed at helping the actor handle the physical demands of the role and its action sequences.

The glimpse comes after Reddy's performances in projects including Salaar, Suzhal and OG. Her appearance as Kali in Mahakali suggests another physically demanding role, although the makers have so far kept details about her character and the film's story under wraps.

Mahakali is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 8, 2027.

Also Read: Jitin Gulati joins Akshaye Khanna in Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali: “It’s a very demanding character”

More Pages: Mahakali Box Office Collection

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