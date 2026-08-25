The Allu Arjun Fans Association is set to expand its social outreach efforts with an HPV vaccine awareness campaign across seven states. The second phase of the initiative will be held on September 8 and 9, with the campaign focusing on HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention.

Allu Arjun Fans Association announces HPV awareness drive across 7 states, 1,000 events planned

According to a spokesperson for the association, the upcoming phase will include workshops, school sessions and community outreach programmes. The initiative is expected to feature around 1,000 on-ground events overall, including 400 programmes planned during the current phase.

Campaign To Focus On HPV Vaccination Awareness

The spokesperson said the initiative aims to reach nearly one lakh girls while also educating families about the importance of early HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention.

“The Allu Arjun Fans Association is taking its HPV Vaccine Awareness Initiative to a much larger scale, with fans driving a major awareness campaign across seven states. The second phase, scheduled for September 8 and 9, will feature workshops, school sessions and community outreach,” the spokesperson said.

“With over 1,000 on-ground events planned, including 400 programmes in the current phase, the initiative aims to reach nearly 1 lakh girls while educating families about early HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention,” the spokesperson added.

The campaign is part of the association's ongoing efforts to use its network for social initiatives. The fan association has previously undertaken activities aimed at giving back to the community and has committed to supporting at least one meaningful social cause each year.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun continues to have a busy professional slate. The actor recently generated significant attention following the announcement of Raaka, his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Atlee.

He is also set to headline AA23, which marks his collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor is additionally expected to return for Pushpa 3: The Rampage, among other projects.

Also read: Allu Arjun Fans Association launches HPV vaccine drive ahead of actor’s April 8 birthday

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