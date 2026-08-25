The much-awaited film, Toxic, will be released tomorrow, and strong advance sales make it clear that excitement is tremendous. While the original Kannada version was censored way back on August 13, the certification of the Hindi dubbed version took some time. Finally, it was completed today, August 25, that is, just a day before the release. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the Yash-starrer’s Hindi version.

EXCLUSIVE: Toxic Hindi version faces CBFC cuts; abusive dialogue to child muted, drug scene reduced, ‘obscene’ dialogue replaced

To begin with, an ‘abusive’ word was asked to be replaced. An ‘offensive’ dialogue in the first half and an ‘abusive’ dialogue uttered to a child in the second half were asked to be muted.

A scene of drug abuse content was reduced as per the instructions of the Examining Committee of the CBFC. An ‘obscene’ dialogue in the second half of the film was asked to be replaced. Lastly, the statutory warning was mentioned in Tamil and it was asked to be replaced in Hindi.

Once these changes were made, Toxic's Hindi version was passed with an 'A' certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 194.12 minutes. In other words, Toxic is 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds long.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version of Toxic was passed on August 20. Only one change was made in this version – a dialogue that translated to ‘son of a w***e’ was asked to be replaced.

Besides Yash, Toxic stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and others. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations LLP.

Toxic’s Andhra bookings begin

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Toxic’s bookings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are yet to commence. A few hours after our report, the ticket sales opened with a bang in the South territory. Moreover, the government of Telangana allowed the theatres to increase ticket rates from August 26 to September 4. Accordingly, single-screens were allowed to hike the prices by Rs. 50 and multiplexes could hike the rates by Rs. 100. The inflated ticket rates should be inclusive of GST.

Further, the producers were directed to compulsorily contribute Rs. 1 crore into the Telugu Film Industry Employees' Welfare Committee Account.

Also Read:Less than 24 hours to go, Toxic bookings yet to open in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana amid show-sharing tussle with Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.