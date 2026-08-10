Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday by expressing gratitude to fans, friends, colleagues and the media for their wishes. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartfelt note acknowledging the love and support he received on the special occasion, while also teasing what audiences can expect from his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Varanasi.

Mahesh Babu thanks fans on birthday; says Varanasi is ‘very close to his heart’

Sharing the note, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Heart is full reading all your wishes. Truly overwhelmed in ways words can't express. A big thank you to all my well-wishers, friends, colleagues and media for your beautiful wishes and blessings.” The actor went on to address his fans directly, acknowledging the role they have played throughout his career. He wrote, “And to all my fans, thank you will never be enough. You have always been my constant love, strength and emotion. The love you continue to give me is something I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for.”

Mahesh Babu also used the occasion to share his excitement about Varanasi, which marks his first collaboration with SS Rajamouli. He wrote, “I promise to keep working hard and make you even prouder. #VARANASI is very close to my heart and I truly believe it's going to be something special. I can't wait for you all to experience it. Let's make this journey together.” Concluding his birthday message, the actor added, “Much love to each and every one of you. Always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)



Mahesh Babu’s note comes after several birthday wishes poured in for the actor. The team of Varanasi also unveiled a special set of images as a birthday tribute, further adding to the anticipation around the upcoming film.

His co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the birthday celebrations. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photograph of herself with Mahesh Babu from the sets of the film and wrote, “Happy birthday Bob. Here's to going on the ultimate adventure with varanasi! @urstrulymahesh.”

Varanasi marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli and also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is making her Telugu debut with the project. The film is being positioned as an international action-adventure drama and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a dark role.

The project is expected to draw from elements of Indian mythology and is slated to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027. With Mahesh Babu himself describing Varanasi as a project that is “very close to my heart”, anticipation around the SS Rajamouli directorial continues to build.

Also Read: Varanasi makers celebrate Rudhra aka Mahesh Babu’s birthday with stills from Africa shoot, watch

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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