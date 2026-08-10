Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recalls how his father backed his filmmaking dreams; says, “He was the first one to give me a green signal”

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is stepping into filmmaking with Sigma, which stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. Speaking to Telugu anchor Suma for her YouTube channel, Sanjay opened up about his early exposure to cinema and how his father’s support shaped his decision to pursue direction.

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay recalls how his father backed his filmmaking dreams; says, “He was the first one to give me a green signal”

Talking about his interest in cinema and his family’s role in nurturing it, Sanjay shared that watching his father work while growing up helped him become comfortable on film sets, as per Variety India.

Sanjay also recalled how his father backed him when he wanted to pursue filmmaking abroad. He said, “But then, when I told him I wanted to go overseas, be independent and pursue filmmaking as a course, he didn’t hesitate. He was the first one to give me a green signal because he has been in the industry for so long. More than my mother and my sister, he actually understood the importance of it.”

Jason further mentioned, “He said, ‘You go do the course, then only you will understand what you like, what is working for you, and whether you even like this profession. So you get an understanding of yourself.’ So he’s very supportive of that.”

While he is into direction now, Jason worked as a child artiste alongside Vijay in the 2009 film Vettaikaaran. He added, “I think I was eight or nine years old. We shot in Rajahmundry. And I remember my father came and told me he had an idea, he wanted me to be a part of it. I said okay.”

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition against him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.