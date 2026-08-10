Raashii Khanna is set to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The actress has now opened up about what prompted her to come on board the project, revealing that the story and her character’s emotional significance immediately appealed to her.

Raashii Khanna reveals why she said yes to Rajinikanth starrer Dharman; says, “It had so much heart”

According to Raashii, her character forms the “emotional core of the story” and plays an important role in shaping Dharman as a person. Recalling how she came to be associated with the film, the actress said that her collaboration with Marimuthu began after she watched his film Dragon. “After watching Dragon, I had messaged Ashwath (Marimuthu) to tell him how much I loved the film. He replied saying he'd love to collaborate with me someday. Not too long after that, he texted me again, saying, 'The time has come.' He narrated Dharman, and I instantly loved it. It had so much heart. And the opportunity to share screen space with Rajinikanth sir made it an easy 'yes',” she said.

While working with Rajinikanth has been a significant part of the experience, Raashii revealed that it was his personality away from the camera that also left an impression on her. She spoke about his humility, curiosity and the conversations they shared during the making of the film. “There was something he said that really stayed with me...he mentioned that actors are prisoners. I understood what he meant. The price of fame is a certain loss of freedom,” she added.

The observation led Raashii to reflect on the relationship between fame and personal freedom. She also recalled conversations with Rajinikanth around spirituality and personal growth. She went on to share, "We had a lot of conversations around spirituality, inner growth, stillness and understanding oneself. When he gifted the book Living With The Himalayan Masters to me, it felt incredibly thoughtful.”

The actress also reflected on how her approach towards choosing projects has evolved over the years. While she initially wanted to explore different opportunities, she now prefers being selective about the films she takes up. “But after a point, you carry responsibility towards your audience,” she admitted and continued, “I'd rather do fewer films that I genuinely believe in than say yes to everything. Audiences today are very perceptive. They want every character to have a purpose in the story.”

Raashii also spoke about her relationship with social media and how her approach towards sharing aspects of her personal life has changed. While she values the platform as a way to connect with her audience, she prefers keeping certain aspects of her life private. “At the same time, I've realised that not everything needs to be shared. I want people to remember me for the work I do rather than how much of my personal life they know,” she added.

Beyond Dharman, Raashii has several projects lined up across different genres. Sharing an update on her upcoming work, she stated, “I'm doing a film with Akshay Kumar directed by Anees Bazmee. It's a full-on commercial entertainer. I've also started shooting for Farzi 2. Then, there is Talaakhon Mein Ek with Vikrant Massey, and Bridge with Madhavan sir, which is in the psychological thriller space," she reveals.

The actress also expressed an interest in exploring film production in the future. While she is keen to support stories and filmmakers, she remains focused on acting for now. “I'd love to support films and storytellers and help bring meaningful stories to life. Direction is one of the most demanding jobs on a set. I don't know if I'm ready to say I'll do that. But never say never. Right now, my heart is fully invested in acting,” she concluded.

With Dharman bringing Raashii Khanna together with Rajinikanth and Ashwath Marimuthu, the actress is entering another phase of her career while continuing to build a varied lineup across theatrical and streaming projects.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna reveals key takeaway from book gifted by Rajinikanth on Dharman sets

More Pages: Dharman Box Office Collection

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