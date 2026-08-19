Atlee reviews Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, calling it ‘an experience beyond cinema’ and praising its visuals, music, storytelling and IMAX experience.

Filmmaker Atlee has shared his review of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, more than a month after the epic adventure film arrived in cinemas. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Atlee described the film as an experience that went beyond conventional cinema and praised Nolan’s storytelling, visuals and music.

Atlee calls Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey “true epic”; says, “Some cinema is meant to be lived”

Sharing a picture of the Trojan horse from the film alongside his review, Atlee wrote, “The Odyssey. An experience beyond cinema. There are films you watch. There are films you admire. And then, very rarely, there are films that completely take you somewhere else. The Odyssey did that to me.”

The filmmaker went on to praise Nolan’s approach to storytelling and the film’s visual language. “Nolan's Sir's narrative is astonishing. The imagery speaks its own language, the camera feels like another character telling the story, and Ludwig's music doesn't just accompany the film, it enters your pulse,” he wrote.

Atlee also highlighted the immersive quality of watching The Odyssey on the big screen. He said the film created an experience that he had rarely encountered inside a theatre.

“There is an adrenaline and an immersive force to the experience that I have rarely felt inside a theatre,” Atlee wrote. He added that what stayed with him most was the feeling of completely surrendering to the film as an audience member. “While the audience in you completely surrenders to it, that is a true epic. That's exactly what The Odyssey was for me,” he said.

Atlee urges audiences to watch The Odyssey in IMAX

Atlee also encouraged audiences to experience The Odyssey in IMAX, a format closely associated with Nolan's filmmaking. The film was shot entirely using IMAX film cameras, making it the first feature film to be filmed completely in the format.

“Let the film surround you. Let the film take over. Let it take you somewhere else. Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived,” Atlee concluded.

Directed by Nolan and based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o. The film released worldwide on July 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, Atlee is currently gearing up for his next project Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone and is slated to release in 2027.

Also Read: Atlee buys Rs 38 crores sea-facing luxury home in Mumbai: Report

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