Filmmaker Atlee has reportedly added another landmark investment to his growing portfolio by purchasing a luxurious sea-facing apartment worth approximately Rs 38 crores in Mumbai's upscale Bandra locality. The reported acquisition comes at a time when the director is gearing up for his much-awaited action fantasy film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

Atlee buys Rs 38 crores sea-facing luxury home in Mumbai: Report

According to a report by Filmibeat, the premium residence is situated in one of Bandra's most sought-after high-rise residential towers and offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The location is known for housing several celebrities from the entertainment industry, placing the Jawan director among some of Bollywood's biggest names.

The report states that the lavish apartment is equipped with several high-end features and modern conveniences. These reportedly include advanced security systems, private elevator access, designer interiors with custom-made furniture, and expansive deck-style balconies overlooking the sea. While the purchase has generated considerable interest, Atlee has not officially confirmed the property acquisition.

The reported investment comes as the filmmaker continues to enjoy a successful phase in his career following the blockbuster success of Jawan. He was also recently seen making a cameo appearance in Vijay's Jana Nayagan, further strengthening his presence in the industry.

The report also suggests that the new Mumbai residence has been designed as a family home for Atlee, his wife Priya, and their children. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child. In May 2026, Atlee announced the arrival of their newborn on Instagram by sharing a touching photograph of the baby's tiny hand holding Priya's thumb. The caption read, "Our hearts have a new name...Miyou. A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts."

Before the birth of their second child, Atlee and Priya had revealed the pregnancy through a joint Instagram post in January. Sharing the happy news, they wrote, "Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers. With love, Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy."

The announcement featured the couple alongside their three-year-old son, Meer. One of the pictures showed Priya cradling her baby bump while Meer looked at his own tummy, while another included an illustration of the family surrounded by their five beloved pets, giving fans a glimpse into their growing household.

Also Read : Deepika Padukone to wrap first Raaka schedule before maternity break; set to return in January 2027: Report

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