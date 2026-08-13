Audible Inc. announced that Exoplanet, a new Audible Original sci-fi thriller, will launch exclusively on the platform on November 5. The project is executive produced by bestselling author Andy Weir, known for The Martian and Project Hail Mary, and written by novelist Benjamin Percy. The full-cast audio production stars Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose and John Leguizamo.

Audible to launch The Martian and Project Hail Mary fame Andy Weir-produced sci-fi thriller Exoplanet starring Anthony Mackie on November 5

Weir said, “I’m obsessed with problems, the kind where one person and a lot of math are all that stand between survival and disaster. Benjamin Percy’s writing in Exoplanet takes that and adds a twist that genuinely kept me up at night – What if the people trying to save each other were separated not by distance, but by centuries? You can’t see that story. You have to hear it. The crackle across a five-hundred-year gap, the desperation in a voice that doesn’t know if anyone’s still listening. Anthony, Ariana, and John don’t just perform it, they make you feel every impossible mile between them.”

Marshall Lewy, Head of Audible Content for North America, said, “Andy Weir’s stories transform rigorous science into big-hearted thrill rides with heart stopping action and intense human emotion. That’s why Andy’s books have sold millions and inspired blockbuster films. With Andy as Executive Producer and Benjamin Percy crafting beautiful scripts specifically for the ear, Exoplanet is built for the audiences who loved Project Hail Mary and The Martian while also giving them something entirely new. Exoplanet has brilliant sound design, three extraordinary performances, and a thrilling mystery at its core.”

The story follows the crew of the starship Wild Blue Yonder, torn apart by a quantum anomaly that strands each survivor in a different era on the same exoplanet. Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw, played by Mackie, fights to get home to his daughter, First Officer Becca Bang, played by DeBose, battles a hostile alien past, and Science Officer Logan Bowers, played by Leguizamo, wakes in a machine-ruled future.

The production features sound design from Skywalker Sound and an original score by composer Rob Cairns. Supporting cast includes Cherry Jones, Sufe Bradshaw, Charlie Plummer, Ray Porter and Aida Osman. Exoplanet will be available only from Audible starting November 5.

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