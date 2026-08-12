Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to bring the romantic comedy One Night Only to Indian cinemas on August 21, 2026. Directed by Will Gluck, the filmmaker behind romantic comedies such as Anyone But You and Easy A, the film stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro in the lead roles.

EXCLUSIVE: Callum Turner REVEALS why Owen finds a kindred spirit in Monica Barbaro’s Allie in One Night Only

Set across one eventful night in a slightly fictionalised New York City, One Night Only follows Owen, played by Callum Turner, and Allie, played by Monica Barbaro. The two meet while navigating their own disappointments on what is traditionally considered the least romantic night of the year. Although they initially set out looking for something different, their unexpected connection gradually changes the course of their night.

Turner has described the relationship between the two characters as central to the film, highlighting the similarities that bring them together. Speaking about Owen and Allie, the actor said, “I think Owen and Allie see their other half in each other.”

According to Turner, both characters share a creative sensibility, even though their artistic interests take different forms. Allie is a singer who is still struggling with the confidence to take her music forward, while Owen finds his creative expression through his work at a pizza shop.

“They are both artists at heart. Allie is a singer who does not yet have the confidence to take herself to the next level, and Owen has a pizza shop. Making pizza is his art form,” Turner explained.

The actor also pointed to Owen's personal circumstances at the beginning of the film. Owen is in a relationship that does not fulfil him, and its end ultimately creates the possibility for him to meet someone with whom he shares a deeper connection.

“He is with someone who is not right for him, and when that relationship ends, it opens the door for him to find the person who is,” Turner said.

What is One Night Only about?

One Night Only follows Owen and Allie as their paths cross during a single night in New York. Both characters are looking for something meaningful while those around them pursue short-lived romantic connections. What begins as an unexpected meeting soon develops into a journey filled with misunderstandings, comic situations and unexpected detours.

The film brings together an ensemble cast that includes Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Charlie Gillespie, Michelle Hurd, King Princess, Quintessa Swindell, Andrew Burnap, Mike Birbiglia, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.

With Gluck returning to the romantic comedy genre, One Night Only is positioned as a story about unexpected connections and the possibility of finding love when it is least expected. The film will release in cinemas across India on August 21, 2026.

Also Read: Director Will Gluck opens up about One Night Only and how today’s dating culture inspired the romantic comedy

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