Keke Palmer is taking her viral comedy character Lady Miss Jacqueline into the world of audio with three new Audible Originals set to release this summer. Audible Inc. has announced the upcoming titles from the Emmy Award-winning actress, host, producer, founder, creator and New York Times bestselling author, expanding the universe of the character she first introduced through her digital content.

Keke Palmer’s Lady Miss Jacqueline expands to audible with three new originals

The three full-length, audio-first titles will arrive on consecutive dates, beginning with Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline on July 30, followed by The Weddings of Lady Miss Jacqueline on August 13 and Bereavement Committee on August 27.

Lady Miss Jacqueline was created by Palmer and first developed as a comedy sketch with Max Wyeth. The character quickly gained popularity online, collecting more than 100 million views across social media platforms. She later appeared in Amazon Publishing’s Southern Belle Insults, a collection of five modern fairy tales featuring the character.

Speaking about the character and her journey into audio, Palmer said, "I felt like a has-been at the age of 18—that's not something people expect you to admit, but it's the truth. I had spent years as a child performer, and suddenly I was at a crossroads… the industry wasn't offering me space for who I knew I could be, so I had to build it myself."

Palmer explained that she turned to digital platforms to develop sketch characters and directly gauge audience reactions. She said the response showed her there was an audience for the kind of comedy she wanted to create. She also credited performers including Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Whoopi and Eddie Murphy as inspirations for her work.

"Lady Miss Jacqueline was born of that reinvention and I can't wait for the world to get to know her," Palmer said. "Audio is the next chapter of that reinvention." She added that Audible gives the character the freedom to exist beyond traditional runtime and algorithm restrictions.

Audible Head of Creative Development for North America Kate Navin said the collaboration with Palmer is based on the belief that audio can provide a strong platform for unconventional comedy. "Lady Miss Jacqueline is the kind of larger-than-life persona that demands space to breathe, scheme, and deliver devastating one-liners," Navin stated.

The three projects will explore different chapters of Lady Miss Jacqueline's fictional life. Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline follows the character as she recounts her extraordinary origins, survival at sea and conflicts with historical royalty. The Weddings of Lady Miss Jacqueline is a multi-cast scripted series spanning six decades, moving from 1970s Malibu to space colonies in 2089.

Meanwhile, Bereavement Committee places Lady Miss Jacqueline in a New Orleans megachurch, where she faces a manipulative church villain, five deceased husbands and an AI conspiracy.

Across the three releases, Palmer continues to build Lady Miss Jacqueline around Southern satire, cultural commentary, exaggerated comedy and her trademark one-liners.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.