Debchandrima Singha Roy opens up about the growing popularity of the Star Plus pair as their chemistry inspires fan edits, reels and romantic moments online.

Star Plus’ Yeh Fitoor Tera has found a strong connect with television audiences, with Soumya and Jeet emerging as one of the newest on-screen pairs to capture the internet’s attention. The characters, portrayed by Debchandrima Singha Roy and her co-star, have been receiving immense love from viewers, with their chemistry sparking a steady stream of fan edits, reels and romantic moments across social media.

Yeh Fitoor Tera actress Debchandrima Singha Roy reacts to fan love for Soumya and Jeet: “Have found a life beyond the show”

As audiences continue to follow Soumya and Jeet’s journey, Debchandrima Singha Roy has opened up about the response to the pairing and the experience of seeing viewers connect with the characters beyond the episodes. For the actress, the fan-created content has offered a unique perspective on the characters she portrays on screen.

Talking about the audience response, Debchandrima Singha Roy shared, “One of the sweetest parts of doing Yeh Fitoor Tera has been seeing how people have made Soumya and Jeet their own. I genuinely love going through the edits, reels and messages fans create for me, and sometimes I end up smiling at an edit or a moment that I hadn't even looked at that way while shooting it. I often repost the ones that really touch me because it's such a beautiful feeling to see our characters living beyond the episodes and finding a place in people's lives. The way audiences have embraced Soumya and Jeet, supported their journey and continue to cheer for us means a lot to me. I feel very lucky to have an audience that puts so much love into the characters, and I hope they continue to enjoy Soumya, Jeet and everything Yeh Fitoor Tera has in store for them.”

The actress’ comments highlight the growing popularity of the show’s central relationship, with fans actively contributing to the conversation around Soumya and Jeet through social media. From romantic edits to reels featuring their most-loved moments, the pair has steadily become a talking point among viewers.

For Debchandrima, the response also reflects how fictional characters can take on a life of their own once they connect with audiences. The actress’ decision to repost fan content further showcases her appreciation for the viewers who continue to support the show and its characters.

Yeh Fitoor Tera airs every day at 8:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available to stream anytime on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Yeh Fitoor Tera actor Ishaan Dhawan says Gen Z connects with flawed characters: “Audiences today connect with characters who are not perfect”

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