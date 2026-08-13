Adivi Sesh is set to mark India’s 80th Independence Day with a series of events across New York City, including the illumination of the Empire State Building in the colours of the Indian Tricolour, flag hoisting at Times Square and participation in the India Day Parade. The actor will be part of the celebrations from August 14 to 16, 2026.

Adivi Sesh to mark Independence Day in New York at Empire State Building and Times Square and joining India Day parade

The celebrations will begin on August 14, when Sesh will have the rare honour of pulling the ceremonial lever alongside the CEO of the Empire State Building to illuminate the iconic landmark in the colours of the Indian Tricolour. The moment holds a personal connection for the actor, as it reminds him of his childhood and his first experience of A.R. Rahman’s patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ on the Namaste America programme.

Speaking about the occasion, Sesh said, “With regard to the 14th, me pulling the lever in the Empire State Building to the tricolour lights across the building, which is visible from anywhere in New York City, reminds me about how as a kid, for the first time on the Namaste America programme, I saw A.R. Rahman’s ‘Vande Mataram’, and I remember that whenever that song would come on, I would stand and watch. So there's a certain childhood whimsical nostalgia that is involved that is actually based on my real life.”

On August 15, Sesh will serve as the Chief Guest at the “Harmony in Heritage – Times Square Flag Hoisting” ceremony, organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE. Scheduled for 10 am EST, the event will see Sesh join the Consul General of India for the hoisting of the Indian Tricolour at Times Square. Patriotic songs and cultural performances will also be part of the celebrations.

The festivities will continue on August 16 with the India Day Parade along Madison Avenue. Sesh will ride on the America 250 float alongside elected officials and greet 55 passing floats from the main podium.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Sesh said, “It is truly an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity to hoist the Indian Tricolour at Times Square on Independence Day.” He added that the flag represents India’s history, resilience, diversity, aspirations and the pride of its people.

Also Read : Adivi Sesh urges people to help stray animals during monsoon; says, “Compassion is reflected in the small acts of kindness”

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