The Star Plus show’s actor reflects on his role as Jeet, explaining why authenticity and emotional vulnerability resonate with today’s younger generation.

Star Plus' Yeh Fitoor Tera has been generating conversations for its coming-of-age narrative that explores identity, self-expression, and the pressures of societal expectations. As the show continues its run, actor Ishaan Dhawan has opened up about the themes that make the series relevant to today's audience, particularly Gen Z, and why his character Jeet reflects the mindset of a generation seeking understanding rather than judgment.

Yeh Fitoor Tera actor Ishaan Dhawan says Gen Z connects with flawed characters: “Audiences today connect with characters who are not perfect”

In recent years, conversations around individuality, mental well-being, and self-expression have become increasingly prominent among younger audiences. While this has frequently led to them being labelled the new gen aka Gen-Z as rebellious or overly emotional, Yeh Fitoor Tera attempts to examine what lies beneath those labels through its central characters. The show revolves around individuals who are far from perfect and instead embraces emotional complexity and personal struggles. Through Jeet's journey, the series explores what happens when people are judged before they have the opportunity to define themselves on their own terms.

Speaking about his experience of portraying Jeet, Ishaan Dhawan shared that the role changed the way he looks at people who choose to live differently from societal expectations. "Playing Jeet made me realise how quickly we judge people who don't fit into what we consider 'normal'. If someone speaks their mind, questions things, or chooses a different path, they are often labelled rebellious or difficult before anyone truly tries to understand them,” he said.

He went on to continue, “I think that's something we see with Gen Z as well. This generation has a strong desire to express themselves and be heard, and that's what makes Yeh Fitoor Tera feel so relevant today. Jeet is not someone who changes himself to seek acceptance. He is emotional, imperfect, and follows his own path, and that's what makes him feel real. I believe audiences today connect with characters who are not perfect, but are honest about who they are."

According to the actor, Jeet's imperfections are what make him relatable. Rather than presenting an idealised hero, the character embraces vulnerability, uncertainty, and emotional honesty—qualities that Ishaan believes resonate strongly with younger viewers who are increasingly seeking authenticity in storytelling.

With Yeh Fitoor Tera, Star Plus continues to explore themes of identity, acceptance, and personal growth through a contemporary lens. As discussions around representation and realistic characters continue to shape television narratives, the makers appear to be positioning the show as one that reflects the aspirations, struggles, and emotional realities of today's youth.

Also Read: Debchandrima Singha Roy opens up about playing Soumya in Yeh Fitoor Tera as the show premieres on August 5

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