Yami Gautam reveals acting was not her first choice, opening up about leaving TV, auditions and her unconventional Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

Yami Gautam Dhar has opened up about her journey from television to films, revealing that becoming an actor was not always her first choice. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress reflected on her early years in Mumbai, her decision to leave television and the uncertainty she faced before making her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

Yami Gautam Dhar says acting was not her first choice: “I knew I wanted something different”

Yami Gautam on moving from television to films

Yami began her career on television but said she was always keen to explore something beyond the medium. She eventually stepped away from television without having another opportunity lined up. “Very much so. I wasn’t on television long enough to become heavily associated with it and creatively I knew I wanted something different. So I stepped away without any guarantees,” she told Filmfare.

Recalling that period, Yami said she was relatively free from expectations because she was still an unfamiliar face in Mumbai. She spent her time attending auditions and eventually started getting opportunities in commercials before landing Vicky Donor.

She also recalled one audition where she was unexpectedly asked to breakdance. Although she had no idea how to do it, she attempted it anyway. According to Yami, those experiences taught her not to be afraid of making mistakes while learning.

“I genuinely believed people would simply see me as an actor”

Vicky Donor, which marked Yami's Hindi film debut, became a major success. However, she soon realised the industry did not view her debut the way she expected. “When Vicky Donor worked, I genuinely believed people would simply see me as an actor. Instead, I kept hearing that mine wasn’t a ‘conventional launch’,” she said.

Yami recalled being confused by the description, particularly because she had approached her role as an acting opportunity rather than worrying about the conventional image of a Bollywood heroine. “I had played a more mature character. To me, that was exciting. Isn’t that what acting is supposed to be?” she added.

Yami on her career trajectory

The actress also acknowledged that her career has not followed a predictable path. However, she believes that the trajectory itself is less important than the choices she makes as an actor. “Whether my career graph is straight, zigzag or even amoebic is beyond my control. What I can control is whether I’m working with filmmakers I admire and telling stories I genuinely believe in,” Yami said.

Yami was recently seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Haq, a legal drama inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case. She also won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance as Zooni Haksar in Article 370.

The actress is now set to headline Nayyi Navelli, produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film will feature Yami as a seemingly perfect bride from Meerut whose family begins to suspect that she could be a daayan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar teases wife Yami Gautam over Nayyi Navelli poster; says, “So this is what I married into”

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