Taapsee Pannu SNAPS over repeated Kangana Ranaut questions: “I guess all of you are having fun; stop asking and this issue will end”

Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, writer and producer Kanika Dhillon, director Devashish Makhija and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, attended the trailer launch of Gandhari in Mumbai. Recently, Taapsee is in the news yet again after Kangana Ranaut called her a ‘sasti copy’ over the former’s remarks on the latter. At the Q-and-A session with the media, Taapsee was asked about it and she hit back.

Taapsee Pannu SNAPS over repeated Kangana Ranaut questions: “I guess all of you are having fun; stop asking and this issue will end”

Taapsee Pannu said, “I wonder why a man is asking a question about two women. Aapko aaj ka hi mauka mila? Why don’t you let this matter end? When Kangana and I stop being asked such questions, even this issue will come to an end. I guess all of you are having fun over what’s happening. Hence, everybody wants to ask the same question. If all of you genuinely want this issue to die down, then you guys would stop asking such questions. In that case, yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jaati.”

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee was asked whether she and Kangana had made amends. She said, “My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things, and hers. She stands by hers. So, I think that’s enough for everybody to look at and decide who comes from where.” In response, Kangana referred to her as a ‘sasti copy’.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu also talked about her long-standing association with Kanika Dhillon. She said, “I keep sending lots of articles of real-life stories to Kanika. I tell her, ‘Kanika, yeh dekh kya ho raha hai, yeh dekh kya ho raha hai’ so that something triggers in her brain.”

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Kanika added, “Imagine, she sends me the links at 5 am since she wakes up so early!” Taapsee laughed and continued, “Koi bhalti si news mujhe dikhegi but it’ll also be larger-than-life. So, I keep sending her with the hope that it can translate into a compelling script and hopefully, we could collaborate again.”

The actress also said, “Our journey is such that we believe in each other. We also have that trust that ‘yeh kar legi’. She feels ‘yeh kar legi’ while I feel ‘yeh sambhal legi’.”

Gandhari releases on Netflix on September 3.

Also Read: Sasti copy Part 2, 3, 4…: Why Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu has become Bollywood’s longest-running unwanted franchise

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

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