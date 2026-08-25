Gandhari plagiarism row: Netflix BREAKS silence after legal notice; says, “The pitch in question is very different…we take originality VERY seriously”

Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, writer and producer Kanika Dhillon, director Devashish Makhija and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, attended the trailer launch of Gandhari in Mumbai. The same day, Mid-Day published a report stating that screenwriter Kalyan Bandi had sent a legal notice to Netflix, accusing the platform of plagiarising his script for Gandhari.

Gandhari plagiarism row: Netflix BREAKS silence after legal notice; says, “The pitch in question is very different…we take originality VERY seriously”

A journalist asked Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh about it, and she said, “At Netflix, we take originality and artistic attribution very seriously. We receive multiple pitches and the pitch in question is very different from Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari. I won't make any other assumptions. Please watch the film.”

She added, “We are always committed to the originality of our storytellers, be it someone who's on a streak of 5 or 6 films or if this is their first film. So, at Netflix, we are very clear on that stand.”

Meanwhile, Kanika Dhillon stated, “I am a writer first and then a producer. Hence, I totally respect somebody's sentiments. But in this particular case, I have never met the writer. I am sure once he sees the film, he will get a clear picture. And as Ruchika said, Netflix is committed to very stringent rules and parameters. So, I am sure even he’ll get clarity once everything comes out.”

She ended her answer by assuring, “It’s a completely original script and I hope you all enjoy the film.”

Gandhari releases on Netflix on September 3.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu SNAPS over repeated Kangana Ranaut questions: “I guess all of you are having fun; stop asking and this issue will end”

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

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