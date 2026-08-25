Yami Gautam Dhar recalls being asked to breakdance at audition: “I would honestly love to see that tape today”

Yami Gautam Dhar has revisited an amusing moment from her early days as an aspiring actor, recalling an audition where she was unexpectedly asked to breakdance. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress admitted that she had no idea what she was doing at the time but still gave the audition her best. Years later, she says she would love to see that audition tape.

Yami Gautam Dhar recalls being asked to breakdance at audition: “I would honestly love to see that tape today”

Yami Gautam recalls unexpected breakdance audition

Speaking about her transition from television to films, Yami said she always wanted to explore something different creatively. She eventually left television without having any guarantees about what would come next.

Recalling her early days in Mumbai, the actress said she spent her time moving from one audition room to another and gradually began landing commercial work before eventually finding Vicky Donor.

Among the many auditions she attended, one particularly unusual experience has stayed with her. “There was one audition where they suddenly asked me to breakdance. I had no idea what I was doing but I still gave it my best,” Yami told Filmfare. Looking back at the experience, she added, “I would honestly love to see that tape today.”

Yami says early struggles taught her an important lesson

For Yami, those uncertain years were also an important part of her growth as a performer. She recalled that she had very little pressure during that phase because she was relatively unknown and had no expectations to live up to. “If an audition went well, wonderful. If it didn’t, I’d simply move on to the next one,” she said.

The actress believes those experiences taught her to remain comfortable with making mistakes while learning. “Those years taught me something very important, they taught me not to be afraid of looking foolish while learning,” she said.

Yami was recently seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Haq, a legal drama based on the landmark Shah Bano case. She was also honoured with the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance as Zooni Haksar in Article 370.

The actress is now set to headline an upcoming fantasy family comedy produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film features Yami as a seemingly perfect bride in Meerut whose family suspects she may secretly be a daayan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar says acting was not her first choice: “I knew I wanted something different”

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