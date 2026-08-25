Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh reveals Netflix’s PATHBREAKING thumb rule for success: “If a film works, don’t make another one like it”; explains why she doesn’t want to recreate Amar Singh Chamkila: “It worked as NOTHING like it existed before”

Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, writer and producer Kanika Dhillon, director Devashish Makhija and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, attended the trailer launch of Gandhari in Mumbai. A journalist asked Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh whether Netflix has data on which content is being consumed where in India and which genre is watched the most in the country.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh reveals Netflix’s PATHBREAKING thumb rule for success: “If a film works, don’t make another one like it”; explains why she doesn’t want to recreate Amar Singh Chamkila: “It worked as NOTHING like it existed before”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh revealed, “Data is accessible to everyone. We release something called the Engagement Report, which is a moment in time on how much something is being watched. However, we have a thumb rule – data can never tell you when something is successful. When Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) was released some 2 ½ years ago, we were told, ‘Now you should make one more film like Amar Singh Chamkila’. I replied, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila worked because there was nothing like it that existed before’. We believe that when a film resonates with the people, we turn around and say, ‘Now, no other film should look like this’. That, in its truest sense, is what makes that film stand out.”

She continued, “Especially when it comes to streaming and Netflix, there’s a specificity to it, and you’d feel that the film is so individual. You may have seen similar backgrounds, experiences, themes or genres, but the film itself is so specific, individual and personal in its emotion. I will never tell my writer or director, ‘Make a universal film’. That’s because universal film hoti nahin hai. The emotion can be universal, but when the experience of the story comes from your personal life, I feel that I, as an audience member, will see my own life reflected in it.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh added, “Heartbreak is universal, so is love. Pain is universal. But it has to come from a very personal feeling. That’s our endeavour. We do provide data, and a lot of films do well, but that’s not how we select our movies.”

Also Read: Gandhari plagiarism row: Netflix BREAKS silence after legal notice; says, “The pitch in question is very different…we take originality VERY seriously”

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

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