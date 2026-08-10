Sunshine Pictures, led by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has announced its next digital project, Bada Jurm Choti Kahani, in association with Sanjay Upadhyay, Head of Digital Vertical. The announcement follows the response to the production house’s show Ankahee, which has crossed over 5 lakh views on YouTube.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures announces AI-based crime thriller Bada Jurm Choti Kahani, premieres on YouTube August 13

Bada Jurm Choti Kahani marks the next step in Sunshine Pictures’ digital journey. The production house has used artificial intelligence as a creative tool in the making of the show, with the makers stating that character development, storytelling and human emotion remain central to the series.

Speaking about the project, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “With Ankahee, we wanted to establish that vertical storytelling does not have to mean superficial storytelling. A small screen and a shorter duration can still accommodate big emotions, strong characters and compelling narratives. Bada Jurm, Choti Kahani takes that thought into the crime genre. Every episode may be short, but the crime, the circumstances, and most importantly the character are not. We want audiences to look beyond the crime and ask what makes an ordinary person commit an extraordinary act. The human aspect remains common at the core of any story we do at Sunshine.”

The series has been designed as a suspense thriller set within the crime genre, with the makers stating that artificial intelligence has been integrated into the creative process to enhance visual storytelling while keeping the human experience at the centre of the narrative.

Sanjay Upadhyay added, “AI is an exciting creative tool, but technology by itself cannot create a connection with an audience. That connection comes from a story and from characters that feel real. With Bada Jurm, Choti Kahani, our attempt is to use the possibilities of AI to tell stories that are sharp, contemporary and visually distinctive, while keeping the human emotions at the centre of every crime.”

The official promo for the series was released on August 3 and drew attention from viewers online, with several praising its tone and premise. The free-to-watch weekly series will begin streaming on YouTube from August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday on Sunshine Pictures’ official YouTube channel.

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