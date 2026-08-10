Samsung Electronics and Prime Video have partnered with actor Vijay Varma for a new campaign highlighting the streaming capabilities of the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8. The collaboration focuses on the device’s expansive folding display and how it can transform everyday moments into an immersive entertainment experience.

Vijay Varma stars in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 campaign for Prime Video

The campaign features Vijay Varma on a busy film set, where he makes the most of breaks between shots by turning to his Galaxy Z Fold8 for entertainment. From his vanity trailer to moments spent travelling between locations, Varma unfolds the device and finds himself immersed in the worlds of his favourite Prime Video titles.

The campaign features references to high-stakes thrillers such as Farzi and The Family Man, along with live-action sports and sci-fi stories such as Project Hail Mary. Through the campaign, Samsung and Prime Video demonstrate how the Fold8’s larger interior screen can make streaming feel more immersive, even during short periods of downtime.

“Great stories deserve an immersive experience, wherever you are,” said Vijay Varma during the campaign shoot. “When you unfold the Galaxy Z Fold8, you aren't just watching a show on a phone screen you're completely pulled into that world.”

The Galaxy Z Fold8’s expansive interior display is designed to provide a tablet-grade viewing experience while retaining the portability of a foldable smartphone. The device is positioned as a flexible option for watching movies, series and live sports, with enhanced performance and optimization aimed at delivering smooth streaming, strong visual contrast and clear details.

The new campaign featuring Vijay Varma is now live across digital platforms, television and social media. The partnership brings together Samsung’s foldable technology and Prime Video’s entertainment catalogue to showcase a viewing experience designed for users who want to watch content wherever they are.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 and information about exclusive Prime Video streaming offers are available through Samsung’s official platforms, while Prime Video’s library can be accessed through its app.

Also Read : 4 years of Darlings: Vijay Varma recalls Hamza scene that challenged him the most; says, “Darlings had crazy dramatic moments”

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