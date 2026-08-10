Lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir has responded to AR Rahman's past comments about alleged prejudice in the Hindi film industry and his subsequent description of Chhaava as a propaganda film. Muntashir questioned both remarks, arguing that there could be several reasons behind an artiste receiving less work and that Rahman, having worked on Chhaava, would have been aware of the film's story before agreeing to compose its music.

Manoj Muntashir REACTS to A.R. Rahman calling Chhaava “propaganda” film: “He must have read the script”

Muntashir shared his views during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel. He said, “When Mohd Azharuddin became captain of the Indian Cricket team, when a Muslim becomes the President of India, when a legend like AR Rahman... who despite his religious identity... there is no bigger name than him in this country. Why didn't he ask this question, ‘Why me?’ or ‘Why a Muslim?’”

Muntashir went on to suggest that there could be other factors behind an artiste receiving fewer opportunities and said such possibilities should also be considered before attributing it to religious discrimination. “Today, because of some reason you feel that you are getting less work, then why shouldn't we look for other reasons? It might be that we have not maintained good relations with people. Maybe the songs haven't worked in the last few years. There can be so many other reasons,” he said.

Manoj Muntashir questions AR Rahman’s Chhaava remark

Muntashir also addressed Rahman's reported description of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava as a propaganda film. Rahman composed the music for the historical drama, which was directed by Laxman Utekar and starred Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Questioning Rahman's decision to associate with the film if he viewed its narrative as propaganda, Muntashir said the composer would have known the story before signing on. “He shouldn't have been a part of that film. It is not like you hadn't heard the script before agreeing to work in it. You suddenly started composing music for it? He must have read the script,” Muntashir said.

He further questioned why Rahman would work on the project before criticising its nature after its completion. “Okay, so it was a propaganda film and you didn't want to do it... but after doing the film and calling it a propaganda, I do not understand this, sorry,” he added.

Muntashir also said he would be willing to discuss the matter directly with Rahman if they meet. “I don't understand what is the reason behind hurting the social fabric of this nation suddenly. But whenever I will meet him, I will ask him this. He does not mind an open dialogue,” he said.

For the unversed, Rahman had earlier discussed the possibility of facing prejudice within the Hindi film industry in an interaction with the BBC. When asked whether he had experienced discrimination, the composer said, “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.”

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