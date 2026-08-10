Sonali Kulkarni is looking back at Dil Chahta Hai as the cult classic completes 25 years on August 10. The actress, who played Pooja in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, marked the silver jubilee by sharing glimpses of the film’s original bound script on social media and reflecting on the impact the film has had on her career.

Sonali Kulkarni celebrates 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai, recalls how she landed Pooja: “My photographs accidentally fell out of someone’s file”

Speaking about the enduring relevance of Dil Chahta Hai, Sonali said, "Dil Chahta Hai still feels as fresh and relevant as ever. It's an iconic film that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so. For me, it is a milestone in my life and career. My track in the film, especially ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, continues to receive so much love even today. It's heartwarming to see audiences revisit the film generation after generation. I’m going to be ever grateful to Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani for giving me DCH - I feel proud to be a part of Excel Entertainment’s first-ever project.”

Looking back at the atmosphere on the sets, the actress said that the team was unaware that they were working on a film that would eventually become a reference point for generations of viewers. "The atmosphere was so youthful, energetic and full of humour. We were simply a group of passionate people trying to make something beautiful. Nobody dreamt that we were making a film that would become a milestone for generations," she shared.

Sonali also recalled the unusual circumstances through which she landed the role of Pooja. According to the actress, her photographs accidentally came to the attention of Zoya Akhtar, who was the casting director and chief AD on the project at the time. Recalling the story, Sonali shared, "It's almost a filmy story. My photographs accidentally fell out of someone's file, and Zoya happened to notice them. She had already seen my work in films like Daayra, Mukta and Dr. Ambedkar and called me to audition for Pooja. The audition itself was filled with laughter and improvisation. I instantly fell in love with the warmth of the team and knew I wanted to be a part of this world."

For Sonali, the film also offered an introduction to a world that was very different from her upbringing in Pune. She credited Zoya Akhtar for helping her navigate the fashion and contemporary aesthetic. "I come from a simple family, and Pune wasn't the bustling city it is today. I wasn't exposed to the world of fashion, luxury or the lifestyle that surrounded Dil Chahta Hai. Zoya became the person who gently introduced me to that world. What I admire most about her is that despite her incredible sense of style and creative vision, she has always remained grounded. She truly loves cinema, and that authenticity reflects in everything she creates. I will always be grateful to her for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of a film that has become a cultural landmark in Indian cinema," she revealed.

One of the memorable portions of Sonali’s role in Dil Chahta Hai was the song ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, in which she was paired with Saif Ali Khan. Recalling the preparation for the song, the actress revealed that she had very little time for rehearsals because of her theatre commitments. Sonali went on to add, "I was told I could rehearse only for a few hours because I had to leave for my theatre performance. But after barely 10 or 15 minutes, they told me, 'You're ready, we'll see you on set.' I was terrified because I thought I needed more practice, but they assured me everything was perfect.”

The shoot itself became another memorable experience for Sonali, particularly because of the laughter shared by the cast. Recalling Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to her look in the song, she mentioned, "When I appeared in that body-hugging Punjabi suit and bouffant hairstyle, Saif couldn't stop laughing. He joked that he felt like he was dancing with his mother (Sharmila Tagore) because of the hairstyle. Every sequence- from recreating classic Bollywood eras to the tiny comic expressions—was filled with laughter. Even today, it feels like we shot the song only yesterday."

Sonali also spoke about her experience of working with Saif and their chemistry on screen. "Working with Saif was so easy. We clicked from our very first scene together, and his comic timing is extraordinary. Many scenes had to be retaken because I simply couldn't stop laughing. I had fallen in love with Saif as an actor in Dil Chahta Hai, and that admiration only grew over the years as we saw his comic timing and his sharp sense of humour. Saif has such a unique, friendly vibe. Working with each other felt effortless,” she stated.

The actress also remembered working with Farhan Akhtar, who made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai. According to Sonali, his preparation and clarity were evident despite it being his first film as a director. "Farhan may have been making his directorial debut, but he was remarkably composed and well prepared. We had a bound script, everything was structured and he knew exactly what he wanted. It truly felt like a group of talented youngsters creating something special," she mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul)



Among her memories from the shoot was a birthday celebration organised by the cast and crew. Sonali recalled that Zoya Akhtar announced her birthday over a megaphone, following which the cast and crew, including Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, celebrated with her. Aamir Khan and his then-wife Reena also gifted her signed books, making the occasion particularly memorable for the actress.

As Dil Chahta Hai completes 25 years, Sonali believes its writing remains the key reason behind its continued connection with audiences. She said, "What makes the film timeless is its writing. At its heart, it's a beautiful story about friendship and that phase of life when people are stepping into adulthood and making important choices. Those emotions belong to everyone. That's why even today, audiences continue to connect with it as if it were their own story," she concluded.

Also Read: Excel Entertainment turns 25: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani announce Excel Origins to back filmmakers under 30

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