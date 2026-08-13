Vikram Phadnis’ debut Hindi directorial film Pal Bhar Ke Liye has been selected for screening at the Melbourne International Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for the film ahead of its theatrical release. Before this movie, he had directed two Marathi movies in the form of Hrudayantar (2017) and Smile Please (2019).

Vikram Phadnis’ debut Hindi film Pal Bhar Ke Liye selected for Melbourne International Film Festival

Widely known as a celebrated fashion designer, Phadnis is making his transition into Hindi filmmaking with Pal Bhar Ke Liye, a story centred on characters, emotions and human relationships. The film stars Saiyami Kher, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh, bringing together a strong ensemble cast for Phadnis’ feature-film directorial debut.

Phadnis has worked extensively with the Hindi film industry over the years and has collaborated with several leading actors, including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. His move behind the camera marks a natural extension of his long-standing association with cinema, shifting his focus from creating visual identities to building a cinematic world of his own.

The film’s selection at the Melbourne International Film Festival gives Phadnis’ Hindi directorial debut an international platform, allowing Pal Bhar Ke Liye to connect with audiences beyond India even before its theatrical journey in India. The entire team, including Phadnis, will travel to Melbourne to attend the festival screening.

With an accomplished cast, an acclaimed musical team and a director making his debut in Hindi cinema, Pal Bhar Ke Liye sets the stage for a new chapter in Vikram Phadnis’ creative journey.

Pal Bhar Ke Liye is an Anakaya Entertainment presentation, produced by Bina Shah and Raj Shah.

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