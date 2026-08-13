Vijay Varma wins Best Performance for Matka King at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026: “I’m just lucky to get this part”

Vijay Varma added another milestone to his growing list of accolades, representing Indian cinema on the global stage as he receives the Best Performance award for Matka King at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. After earning widespread appreciation for his performance across the country, Varma is now receiving global recognition for the same performance, adding another milestone to the success of Matka King.

Vijay Varma wins Best Performance for Matka King at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026: “I’m just lucky to get this part”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Varma said, “I'm just lucky to get this part and to get to work with this incredible giant of a director called Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who's made films like Sairat and Fandry and such profound work. I got this opportunity, I took it with both my hands and I poured all of myself in it. I did everything I could.”

The actor also acknowledged the support he received from the team behind the series, including producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Amazon, and his co-stars. “I had great support from the director, from my producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, my platform Amazon with Nikhil and Sahira. My lovely co-actors Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, Bhupendra Jadawat. I'm sure I'm missing some names but they were all incredible collaborators on this project,” he said.

Varma went on to describe the IFFM recognition as a fitting way to celebrate the work he put into Matka King. “I'm glad I did it,” he said, before ending his speech with a reference to one of his favourite modern-day philosophers, Snoop Dogg. “I'm glad I did it and to actually end it with saying that I want to quote one of my favorite profound philosophers of modern times, Snoop Dogg. He said, I want to thank myself. I want to thank me for believing in me when nobody did and for putting up good work, going to work every day, no off days and for believing in myself and dreaming big. So thank you so much.”

The win at IFFM 2026 marks a global recognition for Varma's performance in Matka King, following the show's success and adding another milestone to the actor's growing body of work.

Also read: Vijay Varma stars in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 campaign for Prime Video

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