Rajkumar Hirani is indeed one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema, having delivered some of the biggest blockbuster films of all time. The filmmaker added another feather to his cap by making his web series debut as a producer with Pritam and Pedro, starring Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi. While the show arrived with an interesting story, it went on to win the hearts of audiences and has now emerged as India’s most-watched web series of 2026 so far.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam and Pedro becomes India’s most-watched web series of 2026 with 23 million viewers

Pritam and Pedro seems to be ruling hearts and achieving one milestone after another. According to the latest Ormax OTT Content Insights, the web show has emerged as India’s most-watched web series of 2026 so far, with 23 million unique viewers and a projected finish of close to 27 million. With an Ormax Power Rating of 76, the show is also the most-liked non-franchise Hindi web series since 2024.

With this, Pritam and Pedro stands as a strong example of the kind of demographically inclusive content that can benefit from the rise of connected TV, owing to its simplistic narrative style, relatable humour, and the way it unravels a purposeful social theme. While these factors have played a major role in its success, Pritam and Pedro is indeed shaping the future of streaming originals in India.

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Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro opened to a phenomenal response and went on to become the biggest show in JioHotstar's history, creating history by becoming the biggest-ever opener for a scripted show on the platform. The series emerged as the weekend's most binge-watched show, with its unique blend of cybercrime, comedy, and thriller. It has also trended across seven languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Kannada and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Pritam And Pedro: Screenwriter Suyash Trivedi on the show’s success, working with Rajkumar Hirani and craft of storytelling: “We approached it as a human story rather than a show about technology”

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