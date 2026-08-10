Vijay Varma's ongoing holiday in Europe has brought yet another unexpected fan encounter, with a fan sharing a glimpse of a memorable meeting with the actor in Salzburg, Austria.

Vijay Varma’s European holiday takes him to Salzburg after Switzerland getaway

A fan took to Instagram to share pictures from the encounter and opened up about meeting Vijay during an evening stroll through the streets of Salzburg. Sharing the moment, the fan wrote, "Some nights don't just pass-they turn into memories we'll never forget.✨ During our usual evening stroll through the magical streets of Salzburg, we had an unexpected and unforgettable encounter with Vijay Varma. Beyond his incredible talent, what truly left a mark was his humility, warmth, and genuine kindness. Moments like these are a beautiful reminder that the most special encounters in life are often the most unexpected less🌙🤍 #vv #vijayvarma #grateful"

According to the post, the meeting happened completely by chance while the fan and their companions were exploring the city. While meeting a familiar face during a holiday can itself be exciting, the fan revealed that what stood out most was Vijay's humility, warmth and genuine kindness.

The Salzburg meeting comes shortly after another fan shared a picture with Vijay from Jungfraujoch in Switzerland. In that instance too, the meeting was unexpected, with the fan revealing that they happened to cross paths with the actor after missing a train. The back-to-back fan encounters offer a glimpse into Vijay's European holiday while also showing how fans have been pleasantly surprised to spot him during his time away from work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHESH KHANNA (@vishesh_khanna007)

Vijay appears to be making the most of his break, exploring scenic European destinations and spending some downtime away from the usual hustle of film promotions and shoots. For the fans who happened to cross paths with him, however, his holiday has turned into an opportunity to take home some unforgettable memories.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has several interesting projects lined up, including Family Business, Lust Stories 3 and the upcoming season of Matka King. As the actor enjoys his European getaway, these candid fan moments are giving admirers a glimpse of Vijay Varma away from the screen.

Also Read: Vijay Varma on doing event management course along with Rana Daggubati, “We thought if we worked in events, we’d get to meet film stars and become actors ourselves”

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