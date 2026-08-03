Vijay Varma on doing event management course along with Rana Daggubati, “We thought if we worked in events, we’d get to meet film stars and become actors ourselves”

Before they became two of Indian cinema's iconic actors, Vijay Varma and Rana Daggubati were classmates in Hyderabad. The duo attended a one-year event management course together, believing it could bring them closer to the film industry. Years later, Vijay looked back at those days and shared the amusing reason behind joining the course in the first place.

Vijay Varma on doing event management course along with Rana Daggubati, “We thought if we worked in events, we’d get to meet film stars and become actors ourselves”

Talking about his journey to becoming an actor, he said on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, “At first, I didn't have the confidence to become an actor, so I tried everything that was adjacent to acting. I even did a one-year event management course in Hyderabad with Rana Daggubati. We thought that if we worked in events, we'd get to meet film stars and maybe become actors ourselves. But after doing just two events, I realised it wasn't going to happen that way. We could only see them from a distance and couldn't really enter that world. That's when I decided not to continue with event management and gave modelling a try instead.”

The story is a reminder that Vijay's journey into acting wasn't a straightforward one. Before becoming a respected performer, he explored different paths, learned from trial and error, and kept moving closer to his dream. What began as an attempt to get near the film world eventually led him to discover his own place in it.

Today, Vijay Varma is known for choosing layered characters and delivering memorable performances across films and streaming projects. His journey from an event management classroom to becoming an exciting actor of his generation makes this throwback with Rana Daggubati all the more interesting.

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor, Antony with Sunny Deol, Lust Stories 3, and Matka King 2.

Also Read: Vijay Varma recalls casting couch experience that made him quit modelling; says, “He started to get a little touchy-feely”

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